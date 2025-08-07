Family says goodbye to Larry Banks, killed in Family Dollar building collapse

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Family members gathered Thursday to honor the life of Larry Banks, who was killed in the Family Dollar building collapse in July in Kansas City, Missouri.

KSHB 41 learned Banks was born and raised in Kansas City, where most of his loved ones still reside. He served in the Army for four years, which is why he was honored and buried at the Leavenworth National Cemetery.

John Batten / KSHB

"We were here today for the life and legacy of Mr. Larry Banks," said Timothy Hayes, a pastor speaking for the family. "He was private and quiet. And I think that the funeral showed that."

The ceremony at Leavenworth National Cemetery included full military honors, with Banks' wife, Vicki, receiving the folded American flag at the ceremony's end.

"Sadness," Hayes said. "There's still a loss for words; they never would've imagined they would lose his life like that. We are laying him to rest with love."

Two lawsuits have been filed following the Family Dollar store's partial roof collapse.

A wrongful death lawsuit was filed by Larry Banks' wife, and another by a woman who was seriously injured in the incident. Both the city and OSHA are currently investigating the collapse.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.