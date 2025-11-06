KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

A Kansas City, Missouri, family is seeking accountability after a roadside memorial to a slain family member was set on fire last week.

Family seeks accountability after memorial for KCPD shooting victims set on fire

RELATED | KCPD settles lawsuit with woman injured by officer who also killed 3 people

The memorial is a tribute to Marcel Nelson and Kristen Fairchild, who were shot and killed by a KCPD officer in 2023.

Jake Weller/KSHB Eboney Allmon

"This spot meant everything to us," said Eboney Allmon, Nelson's brother. "We could always come back here and share our memories, our laughter, our good times, we had with them here."

Allmon told KSHB 41 that she's angry and upset. The once elaborate display outside the McDonald's at 31st Street and Van Brunt Boulevard sits charred.

Jake Weller/KSHB

"It’s gone now. It feels like someone tore a whole new hole all over again," she said.

The family gained permission from the manager at the McDonald's restaurant to keep the memorial on the stretch of grass. The manager told KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa that the only request was to keep it maintained, which she said the family had done.

Jake Weller/KSHB One of the other memorials visible from Nelson's.

Allmon brought up the additional point that there are two other memorials visible from her brother's. She questions why those were not damaged.

"It’s just kind of odd that mine’s the only one," Allmon said.

KSHB 41 What the memorial looked like before

In September, KSHB 41 reported on a $3.5 million settlement following a civil lawsuit. Allmon says her son, who was also in the vehicle, settled for pain and suffering. Nelson and Fairchild's family, she says, were in a relationship, have a hearing scheduled for this Friday.

RELATED | Attorney: Family, KCPD settle wrongful death lawsuit against officer for $3.5M

On Wednesday, Gamboa spoke with KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas at an afternoon event and showed him the before and after pictures.

Jake Weller/KSHB KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa and Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas review the before and after images of the memorial.

"I had heard about that," Lucas told Gamboa. "It is absolutely heartless. It’s the sort of thing that we won’t tolerate in this city."

As Mayor, Lucas sits on the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners.

At last week's meeting, Allmon, alongside the Kansas City Law Enforcement Accountability Project (KCLEAP), spoke in public comment. They offered their remarks on the KCPD officer involved in multiple excessive force complaints, still being on the force, the department confirmed on Wednesday night.

KSHB 41 Ebony Allmon speaking at the October 28, Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meeting. Three days later the memorial to her brother and his partner were burned.

"These are wounds that my family carries every single day," Allmon told the BOPC.

She pointed out to KSHB 41 that the incident at her brother's memorial happened three days later.

"There is a lot of activity down here as well," she said. "But it's been a lot of activity for two years, and no one has messed with it."

Jake Weller/KSHB

A KCPD spokesperson told KSHB 41 in an email that a police report was filed with their office on Monday and the property crimes unit is investigating any and all necessary evidence.

"We hear them, we respect them, we respect obviously everything that they have gone through. And we'll conduct a full investigation related to the arson incident at issue," Lucas added. "Unfortunately, there are people in this city who have no respect, not just for those who have passed, but often not respect for just common decency."

Jake Weller/KSHB Mayor Quinton Lucas

Allmon and her family are seeking accountability. She's even willing to have a conversation with the person responsible to understand why. For now, they plan to rebuild, bigger and better than before.

"It’s like starting all over again. This is not okay. This is not okay by far," she said. "It’s just sad that it happened like this."

KSHB 41 Marcell Nelson

Lucas told KSHB 41 that he welcomes the public's input at their meetings, even when their opinions differ. Allmon requested KSHB 41 to ask why the officer remains on the force. Lucas declined to speak about personnel matters.

"Every day we try to make sure we put out officers who have great respect for the community, who respect the community in everything they do. Those who go out and work hard each day. That is the lion's share of Kansas City, Missouri, police officers," he said.

—