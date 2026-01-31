KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. She also covers stories in the Northland. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

Police are still searching for a person of interest in the murder of 18-year-old Elayjah Murray two months after her death.

Family seeks answers 2 months after Missouri State student found shot to death in Independence

The Missouri State University student's remains were found two days after Thanksgiving in south Kansas City. Police confirmed Murray was shot and killed.

Independence police have identified 28-year-old Eric Phillips II as a person of interest in Murray's death.

“Every day I’m on my phone, and a memory will always pop up,” said Nyla James, Murray's friend.

Alyssa Jackson Nyla James, Elayjah's friend

Murray was home visiting family for the holiday when she was reported missing Thanksgiving night. She went out with friends that night and never came home.

"She was the best cousin I could ever ask for," said Jada Price, Murray's cousin. "We would spend Christmas and Thanksgiving and all those holidays on this little table at my grandma's house."

Alyssa Jackson Jada Price, Murray's cousin

Her remains were found the following morning near East 87th Street and Blue River Road in Independence.

Murray's family says holidays will never be the same, and the loss has left a permanent void in the family.

"It's been different for me and my family, it's like something is always missing," said Jaliayhia Simonton, Murray's cousin.

Credit: Family of Elayjah Murray Credit: Family of Elayjah Murray

She graduated from William Chrisman High School in the spring and was in her first semester at Missouri State University.

"Even as an aunt and having a relationship with Lay Lay's mother, you can't protect them," Hamilton said. "It gives you a rage, and you have to compress that."

The loved ones of Murray are left with only memories and are urging the public to help locate Phillips.

"People really need to see his face and get to know this is who we're looking for," said Ragen Jackson, Murray's friend.

KSHB Elayjah Murray (left) with her mother (right)

Murray's mother, Lezlie Collins, made an emotional plea for justice.

"Anyone who has any information, we want you to come forward," Collins said through tears. "We miss her. This has been 60 days of the hardest time of my life ever. And we need you to turn yourself in."

