Father of 10-year-old victim in fatal Northland fire says 'a piece of me is gone'

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The father of a child killed in a Northland house fire remembers his son for his love of the outdoors.

Michael Freeman said whatever the activity, his 10-year-old son Chace Freeman could be found outside.

"Love sports, outdoors, anything you do. I mean I love going to my in-laws' farm, four wheelers, fishing," Freeman said. "I mean, just anything outside he was ready to go."

The 10 year old and another child died in a house fire on North Avalon Street on Wednesday. Investigators have not said what caused the fire that left two other people fighting for their lives.

"Lost. Heartbroken. Like a piece of me is gone I can never get back," Freeman said.

Freeman lives across the street from the scene of the fatal fire, and said he heard screams from neighbors when the fire broke out and knew something was terribly wrong.

"We run outside, and Chace's younger sister is here, and she's bawling so I kind of put two and two together," he said. "I look down and I just see the whole front of the house just engulfed."

At that moment, Freeman knew he was son was inside and ran to the house but was kept back from the fire by neighbors.

Freeman told other parents not to take anything for granted.

"Just hug your kids," he said. "Just love them. Tomorrow is never guaranteed."