Federal court overturns Missouri law banning police from enforcing federal gun restrictions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A federal appeals court overturned a Missouri law that prevented police from working with federal law enforcement on gun crimes.

The law was known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act (SAPA).

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the Missouri law violated a section of the U.S. Constitution known as the Supremacy Clause, which states federal law takes precedence over state laws.

The ruling on Monday said that, "a state cannot invalidate federal law to itself."

Missouri Governor Mike Parson and U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt of Missouri strongly supported the law since it was established.

KSHB 41 staff Gov. Mike Parson

Parson and Schmitt claimed Missouri wasn't trying to negate federal law, but to defend people from federal government overreach on a Missourian's right to bear arms.

Jeff Roberson/AP FILE - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis on Aug. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)

Several local jurisdictions sued the state over the law after it was first established in 2021 on grounds the law was unconstitutional.

Among those who sued the state were Jackson County, Kansas City, and St. Louis City and County.