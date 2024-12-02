Federal trial for former Kansas City, Kansas detective Roger Golubski starts today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The federal trial for former Kansas City, Kansas police detective Roger Golubski starts today in Topeka.

Golubski was arrested in September 2022 after working for the KCK Police Department for 35 years.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Golubski's home in Edwardsville, Kansas on September 15, 2022.

He is charged with six counts of deprivation of civil rights.

He is also charged with alleged involvement in a sex-trafficking ring.

He's accused of allegedly using his authority as a law enforcement officer to sexually assault two victims in the late 1990's and early 2000's.

Previous court documents show the alleged incidents included victims who were minors.

If convicted, Golubski faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Faith leaders in Kansas City are expected to rally outside the courthouse in Topeka today.

Their goal is to denounce the system of policing that they say protected Golubski.

The trial is expected to last 15 days and will run into 2025.

Trial days will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Golubski is under house arrest for medical treatment.