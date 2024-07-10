Trial for accused former KCK police detective Roger Golubski to begin in December

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A trial date has been set for former Kansas City, Kansas, detective Roger Golubski.

The trial, which is estimated to last 15 days with two additional days for voir dire, will begin Dec. 2.

Golubski, who worked for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department for 35 years, was first arrested in September 2022.

Agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Golubski's home in Edwardsville, Kansas, on Sept. 15, 2022.

He was charged with with six counts of deprivation of civil rights for allegedly using his authority as a law enforcement officer to sexually assault two victims.

Golubski also is charged with alleged involvement in a sex-trafficking ring.

The alleged incidents included victims who were minors, according to previous court papers.

In February, a citizen captured Golubski grabbing a bite to eat at a Culver's in KCK.

Federal attorneys argued this violated the terms of his pre-trial release and filed a motion to have it revoked.

A federal judge later denied the motion to have Golubski's release revoked and he was allowed to remain out of federal custody while he awaited his trial.

