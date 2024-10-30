Final push to Election day: Jackson County candidates for prosecutor lay out top priorities

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Jackson County will have a new prosecutor after election day. It will also be a historical election because for the first time, voters will choose a Black woman.

Two candidates, Melesa Johnson and Tracey Chappell, have backgrounds in law and public safety. One of them will replace Jean Peters-Baker, Jackson County's prosecutor of 12 years.

Peters-Baker chose not to run for re-election and didn't endorse either candidate.

Meet Tracey Chappell

Tracey Chappell, the republican candidate, started her career making history.

Chappell co-founded an all-female led law firm and becoming the first woman head prosecutor for Blue Springs.

"I'm currently in private practice doing a lot of criminal defense work in Clay County, Platte County, Cass County," she said.

Chappell said she is ready to get to work if voters choose her as their prosecutor. Her first stop are police departments.

"In my first 30 days, I will meet with every police chief to tell them we are open for business. When they bring cases to my office and they're felonies, even if they are missing certain pieces of information, it is my job to teach my prosecutors to get on the phone with that detective." she said.

In Chappell's opinion, there are plenty of avenues that exist outside of incarceration. However, repeat offenders won't get much grace from her office.

She said: "Let me tell you...make no mistake about it...if you are a repeat offender, you are telling me you didn't get my second chance, you didn't get my warning. When you don't get my warning, it's like my kids – if you didn't get it the first time, let me assist you so you will always remember what I told you."

Making history for Chappell, means sharpening her staff of prosecutors who will work alongside her and laying the groundwork for solutions in every zip code.

"When I talk about community prosecution, I mean having a satellite office with our prosecutors in those policing jurisdictions. It won’t be everyday. It will be certain days that we will set out to be in those divisions. When we do that, we want to be able to give police officers answers they have to their questions. I did it in Blue Springs. When I was there, I was staffed in the same department as police officers. Time and time again they would come in and say what about this case?"

Chappell thinks a prosecutor can also play a more intentional role when a juvenile judge is deciding whether to certify a juvenile as an adult.

Meet Melesa Johnson

Melesa Johnson, the democratic candidate, is Kansas City's first public safety director and a former assistant Jackson County prosecutor.

She agreed to meet at 31st and Prospect Ave., an area she's lived her entire life. Some of her memories growing up in her neighborhood involving being a witness to violence from an early age.

"I vividly remember being young and 11 years old...a shoot out at the BP gas station and I had to get on my stomach and stay still because my coaches wanted me to be okay. It was that moment I started to wonder why are things this way?" Johnson said.

Johnson believes in continuing programs like Focused Deterrence, to advocate for victims while offering chance for those those likely to commit crime an opportunity to change their lives.

There's a lot she believes needs to be done when it comes to crime prevention and intervention.

Johnson said: "Increase our clearance rates, reduce dismissals, investing in cell phone technology, resuming charging drug cases across the board, starting a brand new property crimes prosecution division."

As far as additional resources outside of incarceration, she has thoughts on how a prosecutor could advocate for specific solutions.

"We need a lot of workforce development, mentorship programs, food insecurity programs to truly deliver the promise of public safety. This area of Jackson County couldn't be a more perfect representation and example of why we need to attack this issue from every angle."

Like Chappell, Johnson said she is committed to making sure juveniles who commit serious crimes are certified as adults.

Johnson doesn't think crime can be tackled from a courthouse, which is why she emphasized in her campaign being a "modern-day prosecutor". That means making "transformative justice" a priority by giving non-violent offenders a chance to change.

