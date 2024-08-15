'Financial literacy is super important': Harvard freshman creates Missouri financial literacy courses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Students in the Show-Me state are headed back to school with a new financial literacy curriculum at their disposal.

Harvard freshman Katie Murphy, who graduated from Shawnee Mission East, used her summer internship with Pathway Financial Education to create courses that meet the Missouri state standards for personal finance.

KSHB 41 News staff Katie Murphy

Murphy put her own touch on the weekly lesson with activities like Jeopardy with questions about banking and budgeting.

"I am excited about what it can hopefully teach them, because financial literacy is super important for all young people,” she said.

Earlier this summer, Murphy spoke to KSHB 41's Abby Dodge about the Harvard SPARK program, which is funding her internship.

She encourages other students to make an impact on their communities before leaving for college.

"I think the summer before your freshman year is a really good time to try to do something that is meaningful to you and your community before you leave,” she said.

Angelique Cheatem, program manager for Pathway Financial Education, said Murphy’s help in creating curriculum local schools have asked for will make the lessons stick with younger audiences.

KSHB 41 News staff Angelique Cheatem

“Her input helped a lot because she did just get out of high school and she knows better than me," Cheatem said. "What they are interested in and what will keep them more engaged."

Pathway Financial said school districts and teachers are enthusiastic about the courses they created.

It could be implemented as soon as the spring semester.

—