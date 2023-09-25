First lady Jill Biden to visit Harry S. Truman Presidential Library Wednesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — First lady Dr. Jill Biden plans to visit Missouri this week.

She will touch down Wednesday afternoon at the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport in Kansas City before touring the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library in Independence.

Biden will “highlight their programming to support civic literacy and education” in the community while meeting with high school students and teachers, per a White House press release.

To close the day, the first lady will offer remarks at a political event in Kansas City, Missouri, for the Biden Victory Fund.

In 2021, Biden visited Kansas City, Kansas, in May to tour an on-campus COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Metropolitan Community College. Just about five months later, she returned to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.

In 2022, Biden visited the Whiteman Air Force Base.

