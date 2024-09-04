First Norma Hunt Super Bowl Champion of Education award winner reflects on past year

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Just one year ago, Kayla McClellan won the first Norma Hunt Super Bowl Champion of Education award for her achievements as a teacher with Kansas City Public Schools.

But a lot can change in one year.

The 31-year-old now works as the athletic director and instructional coach for Lincoln College Preparatory Academy.

As part of the award, McClellan attended Super Bowl LVII in Las Vegas.

"We got to literally watch that ... winning touchdown get run into the end zone," McClellan said. "And I literally was just crying cause I was like, 'This is unreal.'"

McClellan was surprised with the award and the Super Bowl tickets during the first game of the 2023-24 NFL season.

What hasn't changed in a year is McClellan's love for her students. She has a wall in her office filled with pictures of kids she's taught.

"I don't get to interact with them all day, every day, so I just put a collage of all of them here, all of their crazy moments," McClellan said.

Through the award, McClellan said she was granted opportunities she never would've had.

She said she used the program as a chance to help her community.

"Sometimes you need that foot in the door or that conversation starter, and this has been quite a conversation starter," McClellan said.

In the end, the lesson McClellan took from the experience is something she wants to pass on to her students: someone is always watching.

"I feel like you should live your life as though all eyes are on you because make it that important," McClellan said. "Some people would do anything for Chiefs tickets, you should do anything just because."

McClellan said she's excited for this year's recipient because she knows what it's like to be seen.

"I'm sure this person is not doing it for the money, they're not doing it because they want to be recognized but because they care about kids and love their community," McClellan said.

