Flags will be flown at half-staff in Missouri Friday to honor slain officer Cody Allen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Flags in Missouri will be flown at half-staff on Friday to honor fallen Independence Officer Cody Allen.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson signed a proclamation Thursday ordering flags at government buildings in Jackson and Johnson (MO) Counties and all police stations in Missouri to be at half-staff.

The governor made the announcement as Allen's loved ones prepare to lay him to rest.

Allen's funeral is scheduled for Friday morning at the Community of Christ's The Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut St. in Independence.

His funeral will be followed by a procession that is expected to impact traffic.

“For Officer Cody Allen, law enforcement wasn’t just a career, but a calling, so much so that after a brief period away from the Independence Police Department he rejoined the department less than a year ago to continue to serve and protect the public," Parson said. “That commitment to public service is why Officer Allen was able to answer the call when County Process Server Drexel Mack was shot as he carried out a court order. We are forever indebted to Officer Allen for his courage in the face of danger and for making the ultimate sacrifice to protect others. He brought honor to everything that his badge represents.”

Both Allen and Mack died in a shooting on Thursday, Feb. 29, as a Notice to Vacate was being served at Larry Acree's home.

Acree is alleged to have ambushed Mack and other Jackson County civil process servers as they went inside the home to serve the eviction.

He later shot Allen who was responding to rescue and assist Mack.

Acree is charged with two counts of first-degree murder among other crimes in the deaths of Allen and Mack.

Parson said funeral arrangements haven't been finalized for Mack, but once they are, he will order flags to be flown at half-staff for him as well.

“Drexel Mack was a devoted public servant who honorably served the 16th Judicial Circuit Court in Jackson County for 12 years," Parson said. “His excellence in the performance of his duties led his colleagues and judges of the circuit to recognize him as both Judicial Circuit Employee of the Month and Employee of the Year. Drexel was dutifully carrying out a writ of possession when he was senselessly killed. Our hearts go out to his family as we remember his model public service.”

