Procession route for slain Independence officer Cody Allen funeral released, will impact traffic

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Independence officials released details for the procession route that will be used Friday for slain police officer Cody Allen's funeral.

The procession for Allen will depart around 12:30 p.m. from Community of Christ's The Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut St. in Independence.

The public should expect traffic congestion and delays along the route, which will begin just southwest of Independence Square and continue from there:



East on West Walnut;

North on South Memorial Drive;

East on East Truman Road;

South on Lee’s Summit Road;

East on East 39th Street;

South on South Little Blue Pkwy;

East on Interstate 70.

The procession will exit the interstate at Exit 37A onto East Old Highway 40 and continue east before heading south on North Johnson Drive then east on Main Street before ending at Odessa Cemetery Road.

Allen died last Thursday, Feb. 29, when he responded to assist Jackson County civil process servers after they took fire while serving a Notice to Vacate at a home in Independence.

There is a public visitation on Thursday evening at the Community of Christ's The Auditorium followed by Friday's funeral.

Drexel Mack, one of the civil process servers serving the eviction, also killed in the shooting and two other Independence police officers were shot. Both have subsequently been released from the hospital.

RELATED | Ways to support Allen, Mack families

Larry Acree, 69, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder among other felony charges for ambushing the county employees and police officers. He was released from the hospital to jail on Tuesday and appeared in court on Wednesday.

—