Man charged in deaths of officer, civil process server appears in court

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man charged with killing an Independence police officer and a Jackson County Circuit Court civil process server last week at a northeast Independence house made his initial appearance Wednesday before a judge.

Larry D. Acree, 69, faces two counts of first-degree murder, assault of a special victim and three counts of armed criminal action in connection to the Thursday, Feb. 29, shootout that left Ofc. Cody Allen and civil process server Drexel Mack dead. Two other Independence police officers also were shot during the incident.

Acree appeared in court in a wheelchair with an oxygen tank. He was shackled and wearing prison-issued clothing. He also had a wrap around his left arm.

Acree, who also was injured in the shootout, was released Tuesday from the hospital.

No cameras were allowed in the courtroom for Wednesday's hearing.

Due to Mack's connection to the court, the Missouri Supreme Court appointed W. Page Bellamy of the 15th Judicial District to preside over the case.

When the judge asked Acree if he understood the charges against him, he replied "Best I understand, I'm charged with murder twice."

Acree said he plans to hire a private attorney but still planned to fill out paperwork for a public defender.

He remains in custody at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center on a $2 million, cash-only bond.

"I don't have that kind of money," Acree told Bellamy.

Acree is due back in court March 15.

Visitation and funeral services for Allen are set for this Thursday and Friday. A special ceremony to honor Mack is scheduled for 11 a.m. Monday, March 11.

