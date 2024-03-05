Officials announce ceremony to honor slain Civil Process server Drexel Mack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colleagues and the public will have a chance to honor Civil Process server Drexel Mack next Monday during a special ceremony at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City, Missouri.

A court spokesperson said the ceremony will be held by the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County at 11 a.m., on Monday, March 11.

While the ceremony is geared toward colleagues and co-workers, the spokesperson said the public is welcome to attend.

Mack was killed in the line of duty while serving an eviction notice Feb. 29 in northeast Independence.

Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen also died in the line of duty in the incident.

“This ceremony will provide an opportunity for colleagues, friends and members of the community to come together and pay tribute to Mack’s dedication and serve, while reflecting on the profound impact he made during his tenure with the 16th Circuit Court of Jackson County,” a court spokesperson said.

