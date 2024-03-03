Vigil, visitation, funeral service details released for Independence Ofc. Cody Allen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Details for a vigil, visitation and funeral services for fallen Independence Police Ofc. Cody Allen were released Saturday night.

Allen died in the line of duty Thursday after he responded to a shooting at a home in northeast Independence. Jackson County Circuit Court Civil Process server Drexel Mack also died in the line of duty after he was shot while serving an eviction.

LINK | How to help Ofc. Allen, Drexel Mack

A candlelight vigil will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 3, in Odessa, Missouri, near the soccer fields at the corner of E. Dryden and S. 1st Street.

A visitation is set from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, in the auditorium at Community of Christ Church, 1001 W. Walnut St, in Independence.

Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, also at the church.

Both the visitation and funeral are open to the public.

“The support of the surrounding community has not been lost on Officer Allen’s loved ones and First Responder community,” a statement from the City of Independence reads. “Officer Allen’s impact, service and ultimate sacrifice is being returned from the public in ways that truly honor his serving spirit. As we begin to honor the life impact and ultimate sacrifice of Officer Allen, we appreciate the overwhelming and tremendous outpouring of support of our community and our law enforcement family.”

—