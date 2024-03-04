2 Independence police officers injured in Thursday’s shooting now recovering at home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Independence police officers who were injured in a shooting last Thursday in the 1100 block of North Elsea Smith Road have been released from the hospital.

Both officers were shot after responding to help a team of Jackson County civil process servers who came under fire while attempting to serve an eviction last Thursday in northeast Independence.

The officers, who have not been named, were among three Independence police officers shot during an encounter with the former homeowner, who ambushed the civil process servers as well as the officers who arrived later to provide backup.

When asked for an update about the surviving officers, Independence police confirmed Monday morning that “they are both home in recovery” via email to KSHB 41 News.

Fellow Independence police officer Cody Allen and Drexel Mack, one of the county’s civil process servers, were killed in the shooting.

Larry Acree, 69, who owned the home before it was sold at auction last year after a Jackson County judge foreclosed on the property due to a tax lien for non-payment of property taxes, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of assault with a special victim.

He was lying in wait inside a house on the property when Mack and two other civil process servers cut through a padlock on the gate to the driveway then drilled out the deadbolt to enter the house shortly after 1 p.m. on Feb. 29, according to a police probable cause statement.

Acree allegedly shot Mack near the doorway of the home and a second civil process server retreated and radioed for police assistance.

Independence police and Jackson County sheriff’s deputies raced to the scene.

Allen and the two officers recently released from the hospital arrived first and attempted to render first aid to Mack and move him to safety when Acree allegedly opened fire on them as well, the probable cause statement said.

Allen later died, one of the officers suffered critical injuries and a third officer also was shot, but the two living victims are expected to recover.

Acree also was shot. He is in police custody but has yet to be transferred to the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, according to a county official.

Allen will be laid to rest at the end of the week. A visitation is planned for 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 7, in the Community of Christ Church Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut St. in Independence, with the funeral set for 11 a.m. on Friday, March 8, at the church.

The visitation and funeral are open to the public.

Funeral services for Mack were still pending as of Monday morning, a county spokesperson said.

