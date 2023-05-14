Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Flash flood warning issued for parts of Caldwell, Clinton, Clay, Ray counties in Missouri

Advisory lasts until 3 p.m. Sunday
floodwarning.png
National Weather Service of Kansas City
floodwarning.png
Posted at 1:13 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 14:13:21-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A flash flood warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday for parts of Caldwell, Clinton, Clay and Ray counties in Missouri.

Just before 1 p.m., the National Weather Service of Kansas City issued the warning due to radar indicating thunderstorms possible of producing heavy rain.

Between 2-3 inches of rain have already fallen, and about 0.5-1 inch is still expected to fall, per NWS KC.

NWS advises residents to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

KSHB 41 staffer Elijah Smith captured the sky north of Kearney where the storm is expected to strike.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Buy tickets to School Day now!