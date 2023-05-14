Flash flood warning issued for parts of Caldwell, Clinton, Clay, Ray counties in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A flash flood warning is in effect until 3 p.m. Sunday for parts of Caldwell, Clinton, Clay and Ray counties in Missouri.

Just before 1 p.m., the National Weather Service of Kansas City issued the warning due to radar indicating thunderstorms possible of producing heavy rain.

Between 2-3 inches of rain have already fallen, and about 0.5-1 inch is still expected to fall, per NWS KC.

NWS advises residents to move to higher ground and avoid walking or driving through flood waters.

Flash Flood Warning including Kearney MO, Lathrop MO and Holt MO until 3:00 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/dwBKlu85YG — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 14, 2023

KSHB 41 staffer Elijah Smith captured the sky north of Kearney where the storm is expected to strike.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

