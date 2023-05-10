Red Cross responding to northern Missouri towns struck by tornadoes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Clean-up continued Wednesday, a few days after several northern Missouri towns were struck by as many as three tornadoes.

The American Red Cross of Central and Northern Missouri said Wednesday its crews have been in the towns of Trenton, Linneus, Brookfield and Bucklin to assess the damage of Saturday night’s storm.

National Weather Service storm surveyors reported Saturday’s storm produced three tornadoes — an EF-0, with winds up to 85 mph in Trenton, an EF-2 with winds up to 135 mph near Linneus, and an EF-1 with winds up to 99 mph near Brookfield/Bucklin.

The extent of the damage is still being assessed but included damage to a church in Trenton, as well as property and tree damage across other locations.

“Since the tornados hit this weekend, our Red Cross teams have been in the impacted areas working to determine who needs assistance and meeting with those affected,” Rebecca Garden, executive director for Red Cross’ Central and Northern Missouri chapter, said Wednesday. “We will continue to support the community as long as needed.”

Those interested in helping the Red Cross with its response can visit redcross.org.

