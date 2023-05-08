NWS KC confirms 3 tornadoes touched down Saturday night in northern Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service of Kansas City reports three tornadoes were produced from a long-track supercell thunderstorm that moved across northern Missouri Saturday night, per a preliminary damage result survey of the storms.

Two tornadoes touched down in Linn County and one touched down in Trenton.

Additionally, the storm produced hail up to baseball and softball size in addition to significant non-tornadic wind damage, per NWS.

“In the coming days, we may use satellite and other areal imagery to further examine the tracks to determine if any of the paths are continuous that could not be determined from our ground survey conducted on Sunday, May 7, 2023,” per an NWS news release.

The Trenton tornado is categorized as an EF-0. NWS estimates the max path length was 0.62 miles and the max path width was 25 yards. Winds peaked at 85 mph.

It is said to have started at 7:39 p.m. at 9th and Washington streets and ended at 7:41 p.m. at 9th and Emma streets. The tornado was contained to Trenton.

KSHB 41 traveled to Trenton Sunday morning to see the storm damage in-person.

Wesley United Methodist Church lost its roof, and resident Terry Spillman's barn collapsed in on itself.

Caroline Hogan The damage the church suffered was some of the more severe the city saw.

Caroline Hogan Spillman's barn has been standing for at least 10 years. He's never seen damage like this before.

NWS reports the first of the two tornadoes in Linn County was an EF-2. With a max path length of 11.96 miles and a max path width of 250 yards, wind speeds peaked at 135 mph.

The EF-2 started at 8:22 p.m. 7.1 miles northwest of Linneus and ended at 8:46 p.m. 4.6 miles east of Linneus.

Linn County’s second tornado started at 8:57 p.m. 4.8 miles northeast of Brookfield and concluded at 9:14 p.m. 1 mile northwest of Bucklin.

NWS reports the tornado was an EF-1 with a max path length of 7.1 miles, max path width of 100 yards and estimated wind peak of 99 mph.

Of note, the above information is “preliminary and subject to change pending final review of the events and publication in NWS storm data,” per the weather service.

Additional threats of severe weather Sunday night also caused the NWS to be unable to share "usual damage survey graphics." Those are expected to be shared later in the week.

