Former FBI agent, mother of KC carjacking victim discuss impact of auto thefts

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita .

—

Recent data from the FBI reports violent crime is down while auto thefts are up for the second year in a row, hitting a 16-year-high.

"Motor vehicle thefts are, a lot of times, they're two things. One, it's a crime of opportunity. And two, it's a quick turnaround," said Daniel Brunner, retired FBI agent and president of Brunner Sierra Group.

KSHB 41

Motor vehicle thefts increased by more than 12.5%, the highest rate recorded since 2007, per the data.

Brunner explained multiple factors have contributed to the uptick.

"A lot of these kids steal a car for fun, for Instagram, for likes,” Brunner said. “And then they're running down the highway. They don't want to run down the highway possibly getting in an accident in their car. They're going to steal a car, have a party, trash it, maybe get into a car accident and then run away. It's no loss to them."

Tammy DeHaan has personally felt the impact of auto theft.

Her son, 33-year-old Michael DeHaan, was murdered in August during a carjacking.

KSHB Tammy and Michael DeHaan

"He had an aura that drew people in,” DeHaan said. “He had an honest and genuine smile. Very polite."

Michael was pumping gas when a man approached and got in his car.

When Michael tried to stop the man, he got out, shot Michael and ran him over before taking off.

"The man pulled a gun, and Mike put his hands up and walked to the back of the car,” DeHaan said. “And this man got out and didn’t aim for anything but shot him ... He had the car. This is the part that I struggle with."

KSHB 41

Michael's killer was arrested hours later, but Brunner said that’s not often the case.

“I think it is difficult for police departments to investigate stolen cars because of the numbers of stolen cars that are occurring,” Brunner said. “It’s just a monstrous amount. But there’s just no leads.”

Brunner advises drivers to never leave their keys in their cars and to always lock their doors.

—