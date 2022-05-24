Former Independence At-Large councilman drops election lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Independence City Councilman voluntarily dropped a lawsuit he filed after losing an election for his At-Large council seat.

Mike Huff filed the notice of voluntary dismissal without prejudice on Friday, May 19, in Jackson County Circuit Court.

Huff finished third in the April 5, 2022, general election for two At-Large seats on the council.

Karen DeLuccie finished with the most votes and Jared Fears finished second.

DeLuccie, who had been battling cancer, died a week after the election.

Huff sued the Jackson County Election Board, Rebecca Behrens, the Independence City Clerk and the estate of Karen DeLuccie.

His suit claimed DeLuccie "had become incapacitated" before the city clerk certified the election and declared DeLuccie the winner, according to a KSHB 41 report at the time.

An election to fill the DeLuccie's seat will be on the August primary election ballot.

If necessary, the top two finishers will advance to the November general election.

