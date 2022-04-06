Voters elect Rory Rowland as next Independence mayor

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Voters in Independence, Missouri, elected a new mayor on Tuesday.

Rory Rowland, who is also a legislator in the Missouri House of Representatives, won 58.14% of the total votes on Tuesday evening.

Rowland will replace Eileen Weir, who had been the city's mayor for the last eight years.

Weir dropped out of the race in February

Though she didn't provide many details on her decision, she previously released a statement that said in part "I believe my decision is in the best interest of my family, my friends and supporters, and the city I love."

Rowland takes over as mayor amid an investigation looking into an Independence police officer's use of overtime.

Previous reporting by the KSHB 41 I-Team found the officer made at least $160,000 after logging 2,800 hours for non-police work.

Most of the work done by the officer was construction work on the Independence Detention Unit .

Rowland will be sworn in on April 18.