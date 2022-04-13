Independence council member Karen DeLuccie dies after battle with lung cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence City Council is mourning the loss of one of its long-standing members.

Karen DeLuccie, a council member at large, died on Tuesday, the city announced. DeLuccie had been on hospice for two days before her death.

According to her family, DeLuccie, 64, asked them to release the following statement to the public upon her death:

As you may know I was diagnosed with cancer on February 7 and completed both chemo and radiation treatments over the following several weeks. I was determined that I would recover my health, enabling me to continue my service to Independence, the city I love. A second scan was conducted on April 7 which showed that the treatments had not been effective in battling my cancer. I am so sorry that I am unable to continue to work with all of you in making Independence an even better place to live and raise a family.”

Karen DeLuccie

She served the city of Independence since 2014 and was reelected to the council just last week.

DeLuccie won her race for an at-large seat on the council.

She received 5,309 votes, more than any other candidate on the ballot.

DeLuccie had previously announced that she was diagnosed with lung cancer in February.

Prior to serving on the council, she was on the Independence Planning Commission for 16 years.

“Councilmember Deluccie was a staunch advocate for the citizens of Independence and committed to a balanced budget,” Independence City Manager Zach Walker said in a statement. “She never failed to ask a question and always looked for the answers her citizens demanded. We will miss her sharp wit and dedication. Our thoughts are with her husband, daughter and son in this difficult time. We will share details on services and memorials honoring her service to the community when they are available.”

Funeral service information will be shared when it's available.