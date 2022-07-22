KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officer who was under investigation after conducting a ride-along with Eric Greitens won't be charged.

The officer, who was identified as David Loar , rode along with Greitens on April 26.

Greitens, who is running U.S. Senate in Missouri, posted videos from the ride-along in a campaign video on Twitter, which he later deleted.

Special prosecutor Darrell Moore was looking into whether Loar violated Chapter 84 of Missouri law.

Chapter 84 states that "No officer or employee of such department shall solicit any person to vote for or against any candidate for public office, or poll precincts or be connected with other political work of similar character on behalf of any political organization, party, or candidate while on duty or while wearing the official uniform of the department.”

In a memo released by Moore on Friday, he concluded that Loar had not violated Chapter 84.

Moore said that Loar's KCPD email, department laptop and cell phone were reviewed, and there was no evidence that Loar knew Greitens would film the video.

During an investigation, it was also revealed that Loar's supervisors approved the ride-along.

Loar, who is the son of KCMO councilwoman Teresa Loar, is no longer an KCPD employee as of June 12.

—