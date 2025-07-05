Frank White recall election could go to Jackson County voters August 29

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Voters in Jackson County, Missouri, may head to the polls on Tuesday, August 26 to decide whether to recall County Executive Frank White.

Monday, legislators will discuss an ordinance and resolution to hold a recall election on August 26.

Last Monday, election boards certified enough signatures to trigger the recall. It’s up to legislators to pick a date. The county charter says the recall must go to voters within 60 days of the petition certification.

Some people who gathered signatures worry White might veto Monday’s ordinance. However, the charter does not allow the executive to veto a resolution.

People who gathered signatures are upset with how White has handled property assessments, stadium proposals, and budget plans.

White has defended his time as the executive. Part of a statement he released last week read, “This recall isn’t about public service; it’s about private gain. It’s being driven by those who want county government to work for them, not the people. But I was elected to serve taxpayers, not special interests and I won’t be bullied into selling out the residents of Jackson County.”

Election leaders have said a recall election may cost $2 million.

The legislature meets at 3 p.m. Monday, July 7 on the second floor of the downtown courthouse, 415 East 12th Street.

