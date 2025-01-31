Friends, family across country remember growing list of victims of plane collision tragedy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews in Washington D.C. continued their work Friday morning recovering the bodies of victims who died in the Wednesday night collision of an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter that plunged both into the Potomac River.

Elsewhere across the country, family and friends of the victims started the process of remembering their loved ones.

Lindsey Fields

Butler County Community College Butler County Community College biology instructor Lindsey Fields

Butler County, Kansas, Community College officials confirmed Friday that biology instructor Lindsey Fields was among the passengers on board American Flight 5342.

A school spokesperson described Fields as “a colleague, friend and educator.”

“We owe her much gratitude for sharing her light with us and we will forever feel this loss,” spokesperson Kelly Snedden said. “We send much love and support to her family and friends during this most difficult time.”

Kiah Duggins

Larry Strong, executive director of Miss Augusta and Miss Butler County (Kansas) posted to Facebook Thursday about Kiah Duggins as one of those who died in the crash.

Duggins was also a civil rights attorney. Her family told NBC News that they are “coming to terms with the grief associated with the loss of our beautiful and accomplished firstborn.”

Spencer Lane, Christine Lane, Jinna Han, Jin Han, Evgenia Shishkova, Vadim Naumov

The Skating Club of Boston photograph via AP/AP This recent handout photograph provided by The Skating Club of Boston shows club skater Spencer Lane, who died in an airplane collision with a helicopter on Jan. 29, 2025 in Washington. (The Skating Club of Boston photograph via AP)

The Skating Club of Boston photograph via AP/AP This recent handout photograph provided by The Skating Club of Boston shows club skater Jinna Han, who died in an airplane collision with a helicopter on Jan. 29, 2025 in Washington. (The Skating Club of Boston via AP)

Steven Senne/AP A rose rests near the names of figure skating coaches Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov on a commemorative wall Thursday, Jan. 30, 2025, at the Skating Club of Boston in Norwood, Mass. The two former world champions who were coaching at the historic Boston club were among the members of the skating community killed when an American Airlines flight collided with an Army helicopter Wednesday, Jan. 29, and crashed into the Potomac River. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

The Skating Club of Boston announced Thursday the deaths of six people affiliated with the club.

Ice skaters Spencer Lane and Jinna Han had just completed competing in the U.S. Figure Skating Championships that were hosted this month in Wichita.

Spencer’s mother Christine, and Jinna’s mother Jin were all on board the flight that crashed.

Coaches and former Russian Olympic skaters Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov were also on board.

“It’s just hard, you know? To the family - the skating family - that all these people have been harmed in some way by this tragedy,” said Melissa Gregory, a former Olympic ice dancer with her husband, Dennis Petukhov. “There were so many young, up-and-coming-bright stars that were on that plane, and amazing coaches that were coaching bright stars. We’re going to be feeling this for a long time.”

Bob and Lori Schrock

KSN-TV, the NBC affiliate in Wichita, reported Thursday on Kiowa, Kansas, residents Bob and Lori Schrock, both of whom died in Wednesday night's collision.

Elizabeth Keys

WCPO Elizabeth Keys

Cincinnati native Elizabeth Anne Keys, 33, was valedictorian of her high school class before attending Tufts University and Georgetown University Law Center. Her family said Keys worked at Wilkinson Stekloff, a law firm with offices in D.C., at the time of her death.

"Beyond being an excellent lawyer, Liz brought fearlessness, humor, and sharp wit to work every day no matter the setting or circumstances," Wilkinson Stekloff said in a statement.

Asra Hussain

Hamaad Raza, wife of victim Asra Hussain, told NBC's Lester Holt that he was waiting at the airport to pick up his wife when he saw emergency vehicles and couldn't get texts through to Hussain, who had previously been texting him off of the plane's Wi-Fi. He checked X at that point and saw what was happening.

Raza Family/NBC News Asra Hussain

“I was going to pick her up from departures, like I always do ... I always pick her up from departures, and I always help her load the bag into the car and give her a big hug and a kiss and and then off we go,” Raza told Holt. “I had dinner waiting at home.”

Sasha Kirsanov, Sean Kay, Angela Yang

U.S. Sen. Chris Coons (D - Delaware) posted Thursday night about the deaths of three figure skaters who had been in Wichita to pursue their skating dreams.

I’m devastated to hear the news that at least three Delawareans died during last night’s air collision. Sasha Kirsanov, Sean Kay, and Angela Yang went to Wichita to pursue their passion for figure skating. It is a tragedy that none of them returned home to our state. Delaware is… — Senator Chris Coons (@ChrisCoons) January 31, 2025

Justyna Beyer and Brielle Beyer

GoFundMe Justyna (left) and Brielle Beyer

In a GoFundMe post, family members of Justyna Beyer and her daughter Brielle said they were "heartbroken to share the devastating loss of 12-year-old Brielle and her beloved mother, Justyna, who both tragically died in the recent Washington, DC, plane crash.

Their absence leaves an irreplaceable void in the hearts of family and friends, and we are reaching out to our community for support during this incredibly difficult time."

The family continued that, "Brielle was a bright light, carried a charming smile, and was known for her endless commitment to achieving goals. She had dreams as big as the sky, with a passion for figure skating. Justyna, a devoted mother, exhibited unconditional love and support towards her two children and loving husband. She sacrificed so much to provide for Brielle's future as an Olympic figure skater."

Casey Crafton

GoFundMe

Friends of Casey Crafton say the husband and father of three was among those on board Wednesday night's crash.

"Casey was flying home on January 29th, 2025, from Wichita, KS, with a layover in Washington, DC. The aircraft he was aboard struck a military helicopter, and it has been presumed that all 64 passengers aboard the airplane and all 3 aboard the helicopter did not survive, which means Casey would be leaving behind his wife as well as their 3 children," Will Macpherson wrote on a GoFundMe.

Mikey Stovall

GoFundMe Mikey Stovall (left) was among those who died Wednesday night.

Friends and family said in a GoFundMe post that Mikey Stovall was among those on board the American Airlines flight that collided Wednesday night.

"Our hearts break for this wonderful, caring, and loving family," fund organizers Calvin Rice and Tony Roberts wrote. "A family that has always put others before themselves and a family more than deserving of our love and generosity during this extremely difficult time."

Sam Liley

Kaitlin Marie Sells/AP In this photo provided by Kaitlin Marie Sells, Sam Lilley, left, pilots a small airplane that took off from Savannah, Ga., on Aug, 6, 2022, for a flight to reach the 1,500 flight hours required for Lilley to begin training to become an airline pilot. (Kaitlin Marie Sells via AP)

Sam Lilley knew he wanted to fly and began training to be a pilot, like his father, right out of college.

“You don’t really expect to meet people that find their purpose so early on in life, and Sam found his in flying," said Kaitlin Sells, who met Lilley while they were students at Georgia Southern University.

Lilley was the first officer aboard the American Airlines jet carrying 60 passengers and four crew members when the jet and an Army helicopter carrying three soldiers collided in midair Wednesday night, legislators in Georgia said.

Jonathan Campos

Epic Flight Academy/NBC News American Airlines Flight 5342 pilot Jonathan Campos

The captain of the American Airlines flight was 34-year-old Jonathan Campos, according to a statement from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. His aunt, Beverly Lane, told The New York Times that Campos had wanted to be a pilot since the age of 3.

“I think he wanted to be free, and be able to fly and soar like a bird,” Lane said.

Danasia Elder

Danasia Elder was a flight attendant on the commercial flight, WSOC-TV in Charlotte, North Carolina, reported.

Danasia Elder loved God, her kids and travel. The Charlotte woman was a flight attendant on last night's flight from Wichita to DC. Her brother in law tells me she was full of life. She leaves behind a husband and two children, Kayden and Dallas @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/ngmnHuRqkm — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) January 30, 2025

Elder’s brother-in-law, Brandon Payne, described her as “full of life,” highlighting her love for God, her kids and travel. She was married with two children, Kayden and Dallas.

Ryan O'Hara

Provided by Cody Thomas Ryan O'Hara

Ryan O'Hara was one of three soldiers aboard the Black Hawk helicopter.

“Ryan was just the most committed, disciplined person I remember working with,” said Josh Muehlendorf, a senior instructor pilot in the U.S. Army. “He had such great integrity.”

We send our deepest condolences to the families and friends of Ryan O'Hara and Sam Lilley as they navigate this difficult time.



Both of these young Georgians shared a passion for flight and for serving others, and this terrible tragedy is that much more difficult knowing their… — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) January 30, 2025

The two flew together numerous times on the same route in D.C. several years prior to the fatal crash and O’Hara took rules and procedures seriously, according to Muehlendorf.

“Ryan was one of those crew chiefs who always had our back,” he said.

Andrew Eaves

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on the social platform X that the state was mourning the death of Andrew Eaves, who was also aboard the Army helicopter.

Mississippi is mourning the loss of Brooksville native Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves, who was killed in last night’s accident at Reagan National Airport.



Elee and I are praying for the victims’ families and first responders who are assisting. — Governor Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) January 30, 2025

Eaves was from the small town of Brooksville in eastern Mississippi, Reeves said.

His wife, Carrie Eaves, confirmed he was on the helicopter in a Facebook post Thursday.

“We ask that you pray for our family and friends and for all the other families that are suffering today. We ask for peace while we grieve,” the post read.

She also asked that people refrain from posting negative comments on social media.

“These families children do not need to suffer more pain,” she wrote.

7 hunters

Fowl Plains, a Great Bend, Kansas-based outdoor and sporting goods company, posted Thursday on Facebook that seven hunters who had just completed a hunting trip were among those on board the flight.

“Please pray for the families, friends and for our 3 other hunters in the group who were driving home,” the post read. “Heartbroken is an understatement.”

Four United Association pipe fitters

We’re heartbroken to share that four UA Brothers were among the victims of the tragic crash of American Airlines Flight 5342. May they rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/ZW57pvPqoB — United Association (@UAPipeTrades) January 30, 2025

The Associated Press, CNN and NBC News contributed reporting to this story.

