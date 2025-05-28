Front Street in Grain Valley begins long-awaited infrastructure improvements

KSHB 41 reporter Claire Bradshaw covers eastern Jackson County, including Blue Springs and Independence. Share your story idea with Claire .

Construction crews are beginning work on Front Street in Grain Valley this week, starting a major infrastructure project that residents have been waiting for since 2010.

The project includes a fully reconstructed road with curbs, moving the water main, adding street lights, adding sidewalks, and addressing storm drainage issues along Front Street from Gregg to Kirby.

"We're looking forward to them fixing the street," said Jack Dwyer.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Jack and Barbara Dwyer have lived on Front Street for 40 years. They were looking forward to its reconstruction in 2010 and feel this work is long overdue.

Jack and Barbara Dwyer have lived on Front Street for 40 years. In 2010, the city said it had plans to redo the street and update the infrastructure, but that money had to be allocated elsewhere. The project was postponed until now.

"We've got a big ditch in the front that's going to be leveled out, it's hard to mow, you know," said Dwyer.

The improvements, scheduled to finish in May 2026, will be similar to work previously done on Walnut Street.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Patrick Martin, City of Grain Valley Community Development Director.

"It's been a long time in the making. There's been several different people that have pushed for these projects to improve the old part of town, and again, just continue the future of Grain Valley," said Patrick Martin, the city's community development director.

Adding sidewalks is particularly welcome news for resident Denna Coulson, who currently has to do her morning walks in the street.

TIM HELLHAKE/KSHB Denna Coulson has lived on Front Street for 14 years.

"So it will just be nice to have flatter streets, a safer place to walk, mailboxes that aren't falling over," said Coulson.

The city says this project costs just over $2.2M and is funded by tax dollars through capital improvements.

Residents on Front Street can expect to receive notifications from contractors about upcoming work and any issues. The city also recommends following their social media pages for updates on the project.