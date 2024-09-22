'Fun time to be a Royals fan': Tailgaters talk postseason hopes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals played their final home game of the regular season on Sunday.

And while their standings in the AL Wild Card have slipped, the team is still eyeing postseason play for the first time in nearly a decade.

These playoff hopes have fans like Chris Pressler remembering even brighter days.

"Man, I remember watching the 80s Royals back here in the stadium when I was just a wee little kid,” he said.

Pressler's energy is seasoned because he's endured more.

"It doesn't matter who wins or loses, we'll always be Royals fans here in KC,” he said.

Ahead of the team's game against the San Francisco Giants, KSHB 41's Elyse Schoenig heard from a group of preteens who may be the next generation of the Royals' biggest fans.

"The girls are really excited. Even though the rain, the rain is not gonna stop us. Let's get a Royals win today,” said Taylen Kim with the Lady Vipers softball team. "It's a place to fall in love with. It's a great team to fall in love with."

The Royals (82-74) close out the season with six games on the road — three each against the Washington Nationals and Atlanta Braves.

