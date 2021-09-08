Funeral, procession to take place Wednesday for fallen Overland Park officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The funeral procession for fallen Overland Park police officer Freddie Castro will take place Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Castro died on Sept. 31 after battling COVID-19 since July.

The 23-year-old officer was on a ventilator for 35 days before passing away.

He is remembered as a kind soul who was extremely passionate about being a police officer. Castro had been with the department since he was 19, and became a sworn officer at 21.

A funeral will be held for Castro on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Parish located at West 143rd Street and Nall Avenue in Leawood.

A visitation was held Tuesday night.

After the funeral, a motorcade will escort Castro to his final resting place at Johnson County Funeral Chapel and Memorial Gardens located at West 112th Street and Metcalf Avenue in Overland Park.

Services Wednesday will be private for family, but the public is welcome to line the route of the funeral procession to pay their respects to Castro.

The procession will begin at 3 p.m. at the church and head north on Nall Boulevard then west on College Boulevard to Metcalf Avenue.