Funeral services announced for slain North Kansas City officer Daniel Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The funeral services and visitation plans for North Kansas City officer Danny Vasquez have been announced.

Vasquez died after being shot on Tuesday morning during a traffic stop.

A public visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 26, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The visitation will happen at the Vineyard Church located at 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Funeral services will also happen at the Vineyard Church on Wednesday, July 27, at 9 a.m.

Those who wish to attend the visitation or funeral will need to enter from U.S. 169.

A procession for Vasquez will also be held after the funeral is complete.

It will leave from the Vineyard Church on Arrowhead Trafficway.

It will proceed down U.S. 169 to Missouri Highway 9, continue to Armour Road to Interstate 29 and Interstate 35.

From there, it will continue north to Antioch north to 64th Street east to White Chapel Memorial Gardens.

Parking will be restricted along Armour Road, however people will be allowed to park on side streets.

People are encouraged to watch the procession from Armour Road.

—