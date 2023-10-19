'Gave me hope': Former SWAGG INC. client reacts to nonprofit's now uncertain future following dissolution

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Often times, we hear about people who mess up their first chance and end up in the system — we don't always hear from people who try to get the second chance right.

Take Otis Steen for example.

Otis Steen Otis Steen was one of Swagg Inc.'s first success stories after the non-profit helped him secure employment.

Steen told KSHB 41's Charlie Keegan two years ago "I'm free" after finishing a 17-year prison sentence.

It's been a while since he's had to reflect on the past.

"Oh wow," he said. "It's been so long since I was asked that."

Not every convicted felon can say "was" incarcerated.

"I was incarcerated for domestic violence," Steen said.

Today, his life is more stable than it's been in a long time.

Otis Steen Otis Steen preaching at Apostolistic Solutions in Independence, Mo.

"I obtained my CDL's, leadership position in my church, active in my children's life and they love me to death," he said. "I try to be the best father I possibly can. My wife and I purchased a home."

Steen landed on his feet because the work to re-enter society started before he even got out.

"The only thing the victim wanted from me was to change and be better," he said.

Otis Steen Otis Steen now has a tradition of taking one young man to a Chief's game once a year if they do well in school and stay out of trouble.

Steen was one of SWAGG INC.'s first clients and KSHB 41 has covered the nonprofit for years.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State's Office, it was dissolved months before the arrest of its founder, Na'im Al-Amin, for failing to file the necessary registration documents on time.

This means the community is without a service that Al-Amin's mother agrees is critical to changing lives.

"A big hole," said Raymona Turner, Al-Amin's mother. "It is vacant."

Steen is not an anomaly.

With 19,000 offenders returning home every year, according to the Missouri Department of Corrections, many of them land right here in our community.

"I hope SWAGG INC. comes back into focus because it's not about Na'im," Turner siad. "It's much bigger than Na'im. He was just a messenger."

Al-Amin, who called KSHB 41 from jail on Wednesday, is no longer the nonprofit's CEO.

As he stands accused of second degree murder, he knows he owes the community an explanation that we'll hear more of in court.

"It's heartbreaking, because March 22, 2018, was the last time I was gonna be in prison or incarcerated," Al-Amin said.

Meanwhile, those who have also served their time have a different fight. In the absence of this organization, they hope they won't be forgotten. They hope someone can still step up to make sure others get that second chance.

"Even if it's in another name, because people need help," Steen said.

The future of SWAGG INC. remains unclear.

Drew Eanes, co-founder of The Hadley Project that helped fund SWAGG INC., said they will not have a relationship with the organization moving forward.

Through my nonprofit organization, I have worked with Swagg, Inc. and other similar programs to facilitate the productive employment and positive re-engagement of previously incarcerated individuals back into society.





Although our organization will not have a relationship with Swagg, Inc. moving forward, we believe in the work of helping returning citizens receive the education necessary to build a career and contribute to the workforce. There are other organizations that provide similar services that we are exploring to continue the work we started.

