Genesis School will start year with full enrollment, staffing following charter reinstatement

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Genesis School won a battle over its charter and students, teachers and staff will start a new school year next week.

Teachers at the charter school had a shorter time this summer to get their lesson plans ready and decorate their classrooms just the way they want them to look when students arrive.

"Just getting the rest of their folders and journals ready," said Faith Novak, a fifth and sixth grade English language arts teacher. "It's not close to being finished."

The school's hallways are quiet this week, but they won't be on Monday.

Genesis School will welcome more than 200 returning students.

There is a wait list of 50 students,

At the end of the last school year, school leaders weren't sure whether that would be possible.

Genesis staff and families found out less than two months ago the school got their charter back after a judge ruled it was illegally revoked.

"We called, jumped in vans and drove, found where kids were attending summer school." said Kevin Foster, the school's executive director. "This is a choice, but we wanted them to know we were gonna be open."

Kayla Hansley, a seventh and eighth grade history teacher, said, "I was going to wait it out."

She's one of many teachers who didn't want to be anywhere but Genesis School.

"It wasn't the same as Genesis, so I said no thank you and got a job at Walmart,"Hansley said.

Rather than taking a load off, this summer was spent feeling lingering anxiety because of the possibility of Genesis closing.

"I was fully hired at another school when I found out Genesis was open," Hansley said. "I wanted to come back and made that choice."

As a charter school, they know families have a choice, too.

"Some of them call me mama," Hansley said. "These are kids in the same zip code as me. I could walk outside and see many of them riding their bikes or playing in the street."

Some teachers are ready to demand better work from students since their families are choosing Genesis and giving the school another chance.

"I have very high expectations for them making sure they hit all their scores and when they go to the next school year knowing everything they’re supposed to know," Hansley said. "As a teacher, because we were on the brink of closing, what can I do to make sure we aren't on the brink again and what can I do to make sure my kids are successful if we do?" Hansley said.

They're counting down the days they have left in their summer vacation until they are all together again.

"I'm excited for their reaction when we do get to see each other and for my little ones to run up and give me a hug," said Lauren Allen, a K-8 reading specialist.

The first day won't feel like just any first day this year.

"It is a little different, not so many butterflies, just excitement," Hansley said. "It's like I can't wait for you to run in this building because we were on the verge of you not running into this building anymore."

The teachers and staff have a message for anyone who doubts they won't be even better this year.

"I'm ready to prove them wrong and show them this school is where it's at," Novak said.