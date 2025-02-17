Go behind the scenes of the Today Show with Taylor & Lindsay!

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Remember a few weeks ago when you saw KSHB 41 News Anchors Taylor Hemness and Lindsay Shively on The Today Show? They got to talk about Chiefs Kingdom with Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on KSHB 41 and then they got to give a quick shout out on the Plaza to the entire country!

Check out this behind-the-scenes look at their day! From the make-up chair to the news desk to the plaza, you’ll get a peek at the studio behind the camera! We also got a chance to sit down with Guthrie and Melvin.