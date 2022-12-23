KCPD supports family of father killed in August bicycle crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The support for Charlie Criniere continues this holiday season.

In August, Criniere was struck and killed while riding a bicycle near View High Drive and Longview Road.

His passing left a family of 10 kids and his wife without their father and husband, a community without a teacher and pastor.

“This one really struck home for me,” Kansas City, Missouri, Police Sgt. Jonathan Rivers said. ”The police department as a whole wanted to do something for this family.”

On Friday, Rivers and others from KCPD gathered up toys and other donations to give to Criniere’s family.

Police took up donations from across the division, with Price Chopper making a donation to help the family purchase groceries.

“Today is about giving back to a family that has lost a loved one,” Rivers said. “This was a group effort.”

