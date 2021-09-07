Gov. Kelly orders Overland Park flags be flown at half-staff to honor fallen officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Overland Park be flown at half staff on Wednesday to honor a police officer who lost his life to COVID-19 last week.

Freddy Castro, 23, originally tested positive for the virus in July. Over time, Castro's conditioned worsened and he eventually landed in an intensive care unit.

“I want to offer my sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Officer Freddie Castro – my thoughts are with them and the entire Overland Park community during this difficult time,” Kelly said. “We owe Officer Castro a great debt of gratitude for his commitment to his community. He will be missed.”

Castro had been with the department since 2019. Family members and loved ones described him as a kind soul .

