Grain Valley School District uses Presidents Day as makeup snow day following family input

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo — The Grain Valley School District took a unique approach to adding snow days to the calendar: it asked parents.

The district is using Monday, February 17 as a make-up snow day.

After the district used its allotted five Alternative Method of Instruction (AMI) days, it now had to either use days originally given off to students or tack extra days until the end of the year.

The district sent families a survey asking what day(s) they would prefer to give up: Presidents Day, Easter break or add days on after Memorial Day weekend.

Jesse Hughes is a dad of three. He voted in favor of Presidents Day.

“They've had a couple of days off here to where they should be fine going on that Monday. I don't have a problem with it,” said Hughes.

Angela Osterle and her family voted for the end of the school year. Her family is new to the district from Texas and said staying later doesn’t bother her.

“We both chose, like, after President's Day, after Easter, after the end of school, because they're in school for a certain number of days, and the school district approved this well beforehand, and I'm not okay with it. I mean, I would rather have the kids go into the summertime to make up school days,” said Osterle.

Osterle also doesn’t agree with how the district decides what qualifies to cancel school. She said she kept her children home one day because she felt temperatures were too cold for them to wait for a bus.

While Osterle and Hughes voted differently on the survey, they both agreed that they liked the district seeking more input from families.

“I think it's great to get your parents of the district's input on what to do with them. If we have an issue of going one day or another. Everybody gets a vote on it, and I think it's a great idea,” said Hughes.

"I like the input because that way the district knows where we stand,” said Osterle.

Grain Valley School District declined an interview for this story. However, it previously told KSHB 41 News that other make-up snow days would first be April 18 and 21 and then May 27-30 if school is canceled anymore.

