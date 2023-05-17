Grandmother of Kansas City homicide victim asks for tips to bring killer to justice

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The grandmother of Kansas City, Missouri's, most recent homicide victim is asking the public for information that would bring the person or persons responsible for shooting her grandson to justice.

According to KCPD, Kavon Carter was shot on May 7 near Denver Avenue and E. 12th Street.

Officers found his body a short distance away at E. 12th Street and Van Brunt Boulevard.

Carter died in the hospital on May 14, which was also Mother's Day.

“Only 17, hadn’t even begin to live," said Catherine Carter, who explained her grandson was the father of a two-year-old son.

Catherine Carter said her grandson was involved in street life, but did nothing to deserve being shot.

“We got to have justice for Kavon," Catherine Carter said. "No matter what he done, he didn’t have no weapon on him and he didn’t deserve to lose his life.”

The teen's shooting incident came within 15 minutes of two other shootings KCPD officers responded to on May 7.

KCPD said they're working with Partners for Peace to make sure there's no retaliation.

Catherine Carter said she doesn't want bloodshed, but does want justice.

“Somebody needs to be accountable for it," she said.

KCPD is asking anyone with information about the Kavon Carter's shooting to call detectives at (816) 234-5043 or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous and receive a reward up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest.

