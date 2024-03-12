Watch Now
Grandview police ask public for help in locating missing teen

Grandview Police
Mackinzee Vaughn
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Grandview are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a post Tuesday on social media, Mackinzee Vaughn hasn’t been seen since 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024 near the intersection of 8th Street and Main Street.

Police say Mackinzee was wearing a pink hoodie, blue long-sleeve body suit and black pants at the time of her disappearance.

She is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Grandview Police at 816-316-4985.

