Grandview police ask public for help in locating missing teen

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Grandview are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

According to a post Tuesday on social media, Mackinzee Vaughn hasn’t been seen since 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2024 near the intersection of 8th Street and Main Street.

MISSING JUVENILE: Mackinzee Vaughn is 14 years old, 5'5", 165 lbs., hazel eyes and black hair. She was last seen on at 8th & Main on March 10th at 4PM wearing a pink hoodie, blue long sleeve bodysuit and black pants. If you've seen her, please call police. pic.twitter.com/U5eRkiS41j — Grandview PD (@GrandviewMOPD) March 12, 2024

Police say Mackinzee was wearing a pink hoodie, blue long-sleeve body suit and black pants at the time of her disappearance.

She is described as 5-feet, 5-inches tall and 165 pounds, with hazel eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Grandview Police at 816-316-4985.

