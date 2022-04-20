Grassroots group organizes meeting on Deer Creek Golf Course

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A group of people who live near, or play at, the Deer Creek Golf Course in Overland Park, Kansas, have organized a meeting to discuss ways to save the golf course.

The owners of the course, GreatLIFE KC, closed the facility April 1.

The decision to close came after the city council denied a rezoning request, which would have paved the way for GreatLIFE KC and partner EPC Real Estate to build an apartment complex alongside the course near 133rd Street and Metcalf Avenue. Developers said the complex would have provided a funding mechanism to pay for roughly $6 million in repairs needed to control erosion and flooding along Tomahawk Creek and the course.

Since the course closed, one man has filed a lawsuit against GreatLIFE KC. Rumors have spread throughout the neighborhood and golfing communities about the future of the course, but the city of Overland Park has not received any application for new plans on the property.

“It’s a community issue where we want to talk about options, what we can do, and collectively put our thoughts together and come up with some way that we can save the golf course and save the community,” organizer Terry Carr told the city council Monday, April 18.

Carr and other organizers said they are not working with GreatLIFE KC but have a line of communication and hope to pass any fresh ideas to the course owners.

Wednesday’s meeting is at 7 p.m. at the Deer Creek clubhouse, 7000 West 133rd Street, Overland Park, Kansas.