Graves, Cleaver introduce resolution to honor fallen North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri congressmen announced a bipartisan resolution Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives to honor slain North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Reps. Sam Graves , a Republican representing Missouri's 6th District, and Emanuel Cleaver II , a Democrat representing the state's 5th District, introduced House Resolution 1323 on Tuesday, which recognizes Vasquez as a "shining star" and expressed condolences on behalf of the U.S. House.

Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 19 during a traffic stop.

“The entirety of North Kansas City experienced a devastating loss with the passing of Officer Daniel Vasquez, who dedicated his career, and selflessly gave his life, protecting our communities,” Cleaver said in a statement. “While we can never repay the debt owed to Officer Vasquez and his family, it’s important that we honor his legacy and ensure his memory lives on as a shining example of what it means to be an exemplary public servant."

Graves echoed Cleaver's sentiments.

“Officer Vasquez made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our community,” Graves said in a statement. “We should never forget that and we should honor his lasting legacy of selfless service and dedication to making the greater Kansas City region a better, safer place to work, live, and raise a family. I pray that his family, friends, loved ones, and colleagues can find peace in the face of this unspeakable loss to our community.”

The Jackson County Legislature passed a resolution in early August, which also honored the Vasquez's life and accomplishments.