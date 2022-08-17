Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Graves, Cleaver introduce resolution to honor fallen North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez

Slain NKC police officer Daniel Vasquez.jpg
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
City of North Kansas City/Twitter
Officer Daniel Vasquez, 32, the North Kansas City police officer who was shot Tuesday morning during a traffic stop, died after being shot during a traffic stop on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.
Slain NKC police officer Daniel Vasquez.jpg
Posted at 2:33 PM, Aug 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-17 15:33:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Missouri congressmen announced a bipartisan resolution Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives to honor slain North Kansas City Police Officer Daniel Vasquez.

Reps. Sam Graves, a Republican representing Missouri's 6th District, and Emanuel Cleaver II, a Democrat representing the state's 5th District, introduced House Resolution 1323 on Tuesday, which recognizes Vasquez as a "shining star" and expressed condolences on behalf of the U.S. House.

Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 19 during a traffic stop.

“The entirety of North Kansas City experienced a devastating loss with the passing of Officer Daniel Vasquez, who dedicated his career, and selflessly gave his life, protecting our communities,” Cleaver said in a statement. “While we can never repay the debt owed to Officer Vasquez and his family, it’s important that we honor his legacy and ensure his memory lives on as a shining example of what it means to be an exemplary public servant."

Graves echoed Cleaver's sentiments.

“Officer Vasquez made the ultimate sacrifice in protecting our community,” Graves said in a statement. “We should never forget that and we should honor his lasting legacy of selfless service and dedication to making the greater Kansas City region a better, safer place to work, live, and raise a family. I pray that his family, friends, loved ones, and colleagues can find peace in the face of this unspeakable loss to our community.”

The Jackson County Legislature passed a resolution in early August, which also honored the Vasquez's life and accomplishments.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock