Jackson County Legislature passes resolution honoring life of officer Daniel Vasquez

The Jackson County Legislature passed a resolution Monday morning honoring the life and accomplishments of North Kansas City police officer Daniel Vasquez.

Vasquez was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 19 during a traffic stop.

"I never did know him, but the more and more I learn about him and his time with the Northeast Chamber, he was a great guy, and this was just so sad," Jackson County Legislator Scott Burnett said.

The resolution , which passed unanimously with eight votes in support, and one vote absent, celebrates Vasquez's contributions to the Northeast district and his character as a person.

"Businesses and residents of the Northeast Community remember Officer Vasquez as an exemplary officer who greeted people by name while ensuring their safety," the resolution states. "Whether someone was houseless or living in a grand mansion, Officer Vasquez treated that person with respect, care, and concern, handing out water and community resources to all people he interacted with, while leaving them with words of encouragement and a smile."

Several of Vasquez's accomplishments with the North Kansas City Police Department and as an "Avenue Angel" for the Independence Community Improvement District were highlighted on Monday. In 2018, Vasquez apprehended a suspect with a federal warrant for attempted murder at an Independence, Missouri.

The legislature also highlighted an instance where Vasquez received a Life Saving Award for performing "CPR on a community member until emergency services arrived."

"Officer Vasquez worked diligently at developing partnerships with the Kansas City Police Department and other first responders and is remembered by the community for his love of life and love of the residents he served," the resolution read.

