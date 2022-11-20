Greater KC Crime Stoppers holds fundraiser, celebrates 40 years of solving crime in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers held its 2022 Annual Party at Arrowhead fundraiser Saturday night.

The event raises money for rewards given to community members who call in and provide tips regarding crime in the KC area.

Saturday night was even more meaningful as the organization celebrated its 40th anniversary, honoring founding members Margaret Jones, Ray Zakovich, Myron Scafe and James Graham.

"This program lets people know if they want to do the right thing, they can do the right thing safely,” said Det. Christina Ludwig of the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department. She serves as the Greater KC Crime Stoppers coordinator.

Founding member Jones says the goal has always been "getting criminals off the streets." And after four decades, she says there's no way to accomplish what they do without help from the community.

“The success of the program is the anonymity,” Jones said.

Since its inception, the organization has received hundreds of thousands of tips leading to 683 homicides being solved.

“They think that the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers is the police department, but we are not the police department,” Ludwig said. "All we do is make sure that the information that is submitted does not reflect the tipster in any way, shape or form, and then we send that information out to detectives to be investigated.”

Over $1.6 million in rewards has been given out since 1982 thanks to funds raised at events like Saturday.

“It takes 5-10 minutes to get them to tell us what they know," Jones said. "We know they know something, but the best thing we can tell them is, 'Let us ask you questions because you know more than what you think you know.'”

Moving forward, those involved hope to see more tips come in and more cases closed.

“It's 100% anonymous, it's safe, it's convenient and it's a good way to make our streets safe out there,” Ludwig said.

Greater KC Crime Stoppers can be reached at 816-474-8477 (TIPS).