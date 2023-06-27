Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Group moves assessment workshop to larger venue to accommodate larger crowd

Jackson County Property Appeal Meeting.jpg
Megan Abundis/KSHB
An overflow crowd turned out Thursday, June 22, 2023 to Colonial Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Missouri, to learn how to appeal their Jackson County property tax assessment.
Jackson County Property Appeal Meeting.jpg
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 16:36:25-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of several workshops planned this month to help Jackson County property owners learn more about their assessments will be held in a larger venue tonight.

Tuesday night’s workshop will be held at 6 p.m. at the Robert J. Mohart Center, 3200 Wayne Avenue, in Kansas City, Missouri.

A workshop held on June 22 at Colonial Presbyterian Church generated a standing-room only crowd of 1,000 people seeking to learn more about a process of appealing their assessments.

At the workshops, attendees will be able to:

  • Listen to attorneys explain the process and answer questions;
  • An appraiser, mortgage lender, insurance agent, real estate agents, former Board of Equalization members and hearing officers will be present to talk about the assessment process;
  • Real estate agents can sit down with taxpayers and pull comparable sales to help determine correct fair market value.

Residents across the county have told their stories of eye-popping assessments in the last weeks.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

OTT App_480x360.jpg

Download the app