Group moves assessment workshop to larger venue to accommodate larger crowd

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of several workshops planned this month to help Jackson County property owners learn more about their assessments will be held in a larger venue tonight.

Tuesday night’s workshop will be held at 6 p.m. at the Robert J. Mohart Center, 3200 Wayne Avenue, in Kansas City, Missouri.

A workshop held on June 22 at Colonial Presbyterian Church generated a standing-room only crowd of 1,000 people seeking to learn more about a process of appealing their assessments.

At the workshops, attendees will be able to:



Listen to attorneys explain the process and answer questions;

An appraiser, mortgage lender, insurance agent, real estate agents, former Board of Equalization members and hearing officers will be present to talk about the assessment process;

Real estate agents can sit down with taxpayers and pull comparable sales to help determine correct fair market value.

Residents across the county have told their stories of eye-popping assessments in the last weeks.

—