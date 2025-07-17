Groups call on Jackson County Executive Frank White to resign

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

A group mostly made up of civil rights organizations publicly called for Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. to resign.

The county’s top administrator is on the hot seat. Earlier this month, election boards certified enough signatures to trigger a recall election.

Legislators scheduled the recall election for August 26. Thursday, White vetoed the ordinance scheduling the election. The legislature will most likely propose overriding the veto during a meeting scheduled for Friday.

“Today just added more fuel to the fire to remove Frank White,” said Gwen Grant, president of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City.

John Batten/KSHB Gwen Grant of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City

She led a rally of about 25 people Thursday. Speakers criticized how White has handled the county’s budget, property assessments, and a perceived lack of caring and professionalism.

“Treat God’s people right! This county executive’s governance has been callous, insensitive, out of touch, inhumane, unjust, injurious,” said Rev. Dr. Vernon Howard of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City. “We will not be silent.”

John Batten/KSHB Rev. Dr. Vernon Howard of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City.

Two lawsuits questioning the date of the proposed recall election are moving through the courts. Attorney Phil LeVota is representing four county residents who filed one suit.

“The people have spoken, they want Frank White out,” LeVota said.

John Batten/KSHB Attorney Phil LeVota

White said in a statement Thursday he will not resign. He called the recall and resignation efforts politically-motivated.

“I won’t walk away and let them sell out our future just to win a political fight,” White wrote. “My job is to defend the law, protect tax dollars and stand up for what’s right. And that’s exactly what I’ll do."

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Jackson County, Missouri, County Executive Frank White seen in a 2024 legislative meeting.

White suggested the county could hold the recall election during a November 2025 election. His term ends in January 2027.