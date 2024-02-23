Halo Program in KC gears up for annual auction to support homeless teens, unveil new learning center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A local nonprofit dedicated to providing support and resources to homeless teens and at-risk children is set to host its annual auction.

The Halo Program has been a beacon of hope for homeless teens in the community, offering them a safe haven and opportunities for a brighter future. Madison Thurman found the program during the most difficult time of her life.

“Having that program has helped me map out my goals, be able to talk and vent about some traumas, some life experiences," said Thurman.

During her time in the program, she took her passion of art to escape from the reality she was living through at the moment. She said the learning center helped her embrace her love for creativity.

“You know, I've learned a lot ... There's definitely a lot of stereotypes with youth homelessness, as well," said Thurman.

Thurman has now taken her creativity and passion for art and is giving back to the homeless community by donating some of her paintings to the auction.

“It's really cool to be able to give back to my community, and the people who need it most off of what I love to do, which is my art," said Thurman

The auction is currently live on Halo Program's website, and the event bidding event will be held on Saturday at Midland Theater. The funds raised during the auction will play a role in realizing the dream of the Boys and Girls Learning Center. This center aims to continue providing a comprehensive educational environment for homeless teens, offer academic support, establish mentorship programs and a range of other activities. The center is expected to open its doors in late April.

The auction has a have a variety of items, like some of Madison's paintings; a signed Travis Kelce helmet; and a handbag signed by Oprah Winfrey.

Chief Program Officer Carly Schultz said this event allows the community to come together for the kids.

"It shows the kids that we serve that the Kansas City community is showing up for them," said Schultz. "And there's so many different ways to get involved in that and show these kids that our city cares."

You can find more information on Halo Program's website.

