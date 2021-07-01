Harrisonville school board decides to terminate teacher who used racial slur

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Harrisonville School Board has decided to terminate a teacher who is accused of using a racial slur.

John Magoffin, a science teacher, was accused of using the language in April and has been on administrative leave.

A closed session was held Wednesday night where board members made their decision and released the decision Thursday.

"The Board concluded that Mr. Magoffin's use of inappropriate language violated the rules and regulations of the District and was unacceptable conduct for a tenured teacher in the District. We commend the students and parents in bringing forth their concerns to the administration so that this matter could be appropriately addressed. We also commend our teachers and employees who uphold the high standards of our profession and work diligently each day on behalf of all students. We will continue to move forward in our mission to provide a safe and successful learning environment for all District students and staff at the Harrisonville Cass R-IX School District," the district said in a statement.

The school board held a hearing with Magoffin present on June 15 that lasted into the early hours of the next morning.