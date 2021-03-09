Haze, smokey smell from southern wildfires coat Kansas City Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The smokey smell around Kansas City Tuesday morning is not from all the yummy barbecue joints around town, but from wildfires over Oklahoma, Arkansas and southern Missouri.

Winds of 15-35 miles per hour are shipping the smoke and smell into the area. Some gusts could even reach around 50 miles per hour.

The strong southerly winds have transported the smoke from multiple large wildfires down south.

According to the Esri U.S. Wildfire reports map, there are also many prescribed burns taking place due to high fire danger.

Because of this, the air quality in Kansas City is now considered "Unhealthy."

Sensitive groups could experience some difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure outside. Be sure to limit outdoor activity this morning, especially if you're sensitive to poor air quality.

Do you see a haze in the sky this morning or smell something that resembles a camp fire outside?! That's smoke from wildfires in Oklahoma & southern MO transported from the strong southerly winds early today! pic.twitter.com/C1jBmX22hB — Lindsey Anderson (@lnanderson) March 9, 2021

The sky may also appear hazy, emphasizing the fact that the air isn't the highest quality.