'He took two innocent lives': Loved ones held vigil Thursday night where deadly Northland crime spree began

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man's rampage last week in Riverside killed a 12-year-old boy and a 33-year-old woman. The double killer also kidnapped his daughter but returned her unharmed.

A third shooting victim is still in a hospital.

Exactly a week after the deadly crime spree in the Northland, both families came together for a vigil in memory of their loved ones.

The first crime scene was the Riverside Car Wash.

That's where Katie Bjorklund was killed by George C. Manning while washing her car.

Manning also stole Bjorklund's car.

KSHB 41 A table with hand-written memories and photos of Katie Bjorklund was set-up at Riverside Car Wash where she was killed.

Bjorklund's co-workers organized the vigil there and were accompanied by many of her friends and family.

Katie's mother, Toni Bjorklund, drove to Riverside from San Antonio, Texas.

"This is the last place she took breath," Katie's mother said. "He took two innocent lives…why?"

Bjorklund has a meeting planned with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department while she's in town, but there are many questions she can't get answers to since Manning was killed.

Credit: Family of Katie Bjorklund

The mother said her daughter was taken from so many people, including a dog she adored.

Her family and friends can't understand hate for someone with Katie's spirit.

"Katie was Katie...like no other," her mother said. "She wanted no drama, she wanted peace, everyone to get along...she was one of a kind."

Although the vigil was organized for Katie, the family wanted to share the space with the other victim's family.

Mercedes Ontiveros, who co-parented with Manning, was also shot.

Credit: Ontiveros Family

Her daughter was kidnapped during the crime spree, but returned safely.

However, her 12-year-old son, Giuliani Calderon, was killed.

"I think she's just in shock of everything going on," Mercedes' best friend, Katie Marron said. "Everyone is surrounding her and supporting her with love."

Mercedes survived the shooting and is out of the Intensive Care Unit. She remains in the hospital, according to Marron.

Credit: Ontiveros Family Guiliani Calderon, son of Mercedes Ontiveros, was killed during a Northland crime spree that also took another woman's life.

Marron said 12-year-old Giuliani was probably trying to protect his mother when he was killed.

"He was just a 12 year old boy, outgoing, ornery like kids are, mischievous, his little smile, loved to play sports, ride his bike outside... things like that," Marron said. "Definitely didn't deserve anything that happened."

As the families struggle to recount the circumstances of the crimes and grapple with the trauma, they tried to resist holding onto the scene. Rather, the love they shared from leaning on each other.

"One thing Katie would always say, 'Hakuna Matata,'" her mother said. "She had that tattooed because that's how her life was. It's in the past, let it go."

Families for Katie and Guiliani have GoFundMe pages for expenses.

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

