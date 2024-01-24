'He would have helped them': Attorney speaks for homeowner on Northland death investigation of 3 men

KANSAS CITY, Mo — Exactly two weeks ago, Ricky Johnson, Clayton McGeeney and David Harrington were found dead outside of a home in the Northland.

With still so many questions about what happened, John Picerno, an attorney for the homeowner, wants to set the record straight.

Picerno said the homeowner wasn’t aware his friends were missing until police knocked on his door Tuesday night.

KSHB 41 is not identifying the homeowner because he has not been arrested or charged with a crime.

"There were five of them, and one guy left. The other four hung out for a while until [the homeowner] got tired. He told them he was going to crash and get some sleep on the couch. He said goodbye to the other three. It was his belief at the time they left outside through the front door, and that was the last time he saw them," Picerno said.

The guys were all hanging out at the home after going to see the Chiefs play the Dolphins during the Super Wild Card game.

KSHB 41 confirmed on Tuesday there was a fifth person at the house earlier that evening.

"There’s reports someone was pounding on the door, and one person gained access to his house. He did not hear them. If he did, he would’ve gotten up. When you’re sleeping and hear someone in your house, you call 911 and wait, or you don’t call 911 and explore what’s going on," Picerno said.

The attorney said his client works from home and had no idea they were missing or that they were deceased outside of his home.

"The important thing to remember — I’ve been trying to stress this when I talk to people — these were three friends," he said. "Two were considered lifelong friends — people you went to high school with and still hang out with 20 something odd years later. This has hit him hard. If they were in distress, he would have helped them."

KSHB 41 touched base with people who have a connection with all of the victims. Not all of them were ready to comment, but some think there's more to the story.

"I think it’s all lies to cover his tracks; how do you not know there are three bodies and cars outside of your house? It makes no sense. Deep down my gut is telling me something went down that night," said Adriana Juarez, who has a daughter with Johnson.

CREDIT: Adriana Juarez Ricky Johnson and Adriana Juarez, the mother of one of his children.

Jennifer Marquez, the mother of Harrington, doesn't understand how the circumstances are not considered suspicious.

CREDIT: Jennifer Marquez David Harrington and his mother, Jennifer Marquez.

"They all deserve to have this fully checked out," Marquez said. "Things are not adding up."

Neither family has received an update on the investigation yet.

"I don’t believe anyone is innocent in this," Marquez said. "My son was a grown man, and I love him dearly. This is tearing me a part but I have to fight for him now."

Juarez said this is a bizarre case that's also impacting her and Johnson's daughter.

"Nothing makes sense. I want justice. It’s heartbreaking. My daughter keeps saying, 'I miss my dad; I miss my dad,' My daughter will never see her father again," she said.

KCPD said a search warrant was never executed because the homeowner, who has since moved out of the home, never consented to a search.

This remains a death investigation while the autopsy is being completed. The autopsy results could take another two weeks. Police do not suspect any foul play.

